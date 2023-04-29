Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-$1.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.82-1.90 EPS.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SKT traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.61. 3,102,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.05%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
Read More
