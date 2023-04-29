Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-$1.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.82-1.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Compass Point cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of SKT traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. 3,102,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,840. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.81. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth about $387,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 50.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

