Symbol (XYM) Price Reaches $0.0312 on Top Exchanges

Symbol (XYM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Symbol has a total market cap of $174.08 million and $798,253.74 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Symbol has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s genesis date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

