Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Energy Services of America by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Services of America by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Energy Services of America by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in Energy Services of America by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Energy Services of America by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Energy Services of America Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of ESOA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 31,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,399. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. Energy Services of America Co. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $3.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Services of America ( OTCMKTS:ESOA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.69 million.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Services of America in a report on Monday, February 6th.

About Energy Services of America

(Get Rating)

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of services in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. The firm is also involved in construction, replacement, and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.