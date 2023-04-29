Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.56% of Addex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, NEA Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,648,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707,242 shares in the last quarter.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Addex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Addex Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 121,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,585. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. Addex Therapeutics Ltd has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $5.18.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.