Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 13,352 Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,352 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAUT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.58. 34,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,144. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10.

Nautilus Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:NAUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

