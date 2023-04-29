Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 28,237 Shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) by 189.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,237 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Standard BioTools were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAB. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Standard BioTools in the third quarter worth about $5,419,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Price Jennifer C. bought a new stake in Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth about $940,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. 120,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,744. Standard BioTools Inc. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64.

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 194.08% and a negative return on equity of 2,049.96%. The business had revenue of $27.02 million during the quarter.

Standard BioTools Inc engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

