Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $48,000 Stake in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,658 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.06% of Enthusiast Gaming worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLX. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 405,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 57,036 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 52.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLX remained flat at $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 134,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

