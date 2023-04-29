Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Holdings in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its stake in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,497 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APYX. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,971,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 884,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 945,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 367,758 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 606,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 338,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 217.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 251,265 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APYX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 759,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,280. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. Apyx Medical Co. has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 52.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

