Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Short Interest Update

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,500 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 424,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRZN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Surrozen in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Surrozen in the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its position in Surrozen by 3,102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 781,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 757,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Surrozen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Surrozen by 10,427.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 523,162 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRZN opened at $0.62 on Friday. Surrozen has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

