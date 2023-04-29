Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) by 108.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,903 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.08% of Surface Oncology worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SURF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 26.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 585,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Surface Oncology by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SURF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,833. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Surface Oncology ( NASDAQ:SURF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

SURF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the provision of biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment for the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

