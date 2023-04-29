SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

SPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 7,500 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 721.3% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in SunPower by 72.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $13.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.88. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $492.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.25 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

