Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 161 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 357,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington makes up 1.6% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $37,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $113.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.08. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

