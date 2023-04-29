Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 462,580 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3,763.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,580 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

