Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $998.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.66.
Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.
Institutional Trading of Suburban Propane Partners
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 1,036.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.
Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile
Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.
