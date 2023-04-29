Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Up 23.7% in April

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Stryve Foods Stock Performance
Shares of SNAX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 25,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. Stryve Foods has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.46.
Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 111.93% and a negative net margin of 110.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryve Foods will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Stryve Foods
About Stryve Foods
Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stryve Foods (SNAX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.