Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Up 23.7% in April

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SNAX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 25,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. Stryve Foods has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.46.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 111.93% and a negative net margin of 110.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryve Foods will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stryve Foods

About Stryve Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stryve Foods by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

