Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $299.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.12. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56. The company has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $283.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.33.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.