Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.00.
Stratasys Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.22 million, a PE ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional Trading of Stratasys
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,978,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,454 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,881,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after buying an additional 261,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 14.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,411,000 after buying an additional 313,233 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 2.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,795,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 36,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.
Stratasys Company Profile
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
