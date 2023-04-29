StockNews.com Upgrades Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) to “Hold”

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KIM. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,680,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,284. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,184,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,515,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,743 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

