StockNews.com Upgrades Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) to Hold

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

