StockNews.com Upgrades Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) to “Hold”

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FULT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,055. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $267.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.45 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulton Financial news, Director George K. Martin acquired 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $49,935.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $152,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George K. Martin purchased 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $49,935.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $112,659.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,492.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 402,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 41,372 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 447,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 288,186 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 65,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,904,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,046,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Further Reading

