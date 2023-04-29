StockNews.com Lowers SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.70.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $147.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.52.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

