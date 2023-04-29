StockNews.com Lowers MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut MEI Pharma from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.02. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20) by $4.80. The business had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,959 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

