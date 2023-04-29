StockNews.com Lowers MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut MEI Pharma from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.02. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20) by $4.80. The business had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,959 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

