StockNews.com Lowers Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.60.

FWONK stock opened at $72.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.76. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Formula One Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 74.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

