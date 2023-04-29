StockNews.com Lowers 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

SRCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

1st Source Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $41.11 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

1st Source Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,861.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of 1st Source

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 1.4% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,572,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,422,000 after acquiring an additional 39,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 758,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,730 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

Further Reading

