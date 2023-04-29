StockNews.com Downgrades PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) to Hold

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

PTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.09.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PTC stock traded up $2.45 on Friday, hitting $125.79. 1,048,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,409. PTC has a one year low of $97.97 and a one year high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total value of $261,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,688,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,822,148.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total value of $261,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,579 shares of company stock valued at $58,570,484. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in PTC by 205.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PTC by 84.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in PTC by 42.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.