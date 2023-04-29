StockNews.com Downgrades MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Sell

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MKSI. Benchmark decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

MKSI traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.87. 565,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.23. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $126.49.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 57.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

