Stifel Nicolaus Raises Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target to $24.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNK. StockNews.com began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.43. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $654.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Insider Activity at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $343,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,221.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $343,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,066,221.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $274,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $813,285. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 38,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Stories

