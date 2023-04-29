Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,105 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,048. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.76. The company has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

