Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,100 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in BP were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BP by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in BP by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 19,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in BP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 44,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in BP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,036 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BP shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 700 ($8.74) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 650 ($8.12) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.00.

BP Trading Up 2.4 %

BP opened at $40.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.06). BP had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $70.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.51 billion. As a group, analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.3966 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. BP’s payout ratio is presently -249.20%.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.