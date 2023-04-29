Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 176 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,859 shares of company stock worth $10,641,511. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $156.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $368.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.92. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $162.95.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

