Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the March 31st total of 829,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stericycle

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

Stericycle Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,594,000 after purchasing an additional 139,456 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,963,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,404,000 after purchasing an additional 124,712 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,683,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,339,000 after purchasing an additional 62,745 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,738,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.65. 485,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,202. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 74.84, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $684.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stericycle will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.