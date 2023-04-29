Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Update

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $272,578.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 174,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,996.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $272,578.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,996.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $229,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 186,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,851.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,849 shares of company stock worth $798,142. 70.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Steel Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPLP remained flat at $41.23 during midday trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $893.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $422.62 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Steel Partners

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

