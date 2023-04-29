Starname (IOV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $129.85

Starname (IOV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, Starname has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Starname has a market capitalization of $737,650.20 and $129.85 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname Profile

Starname was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starname is starname.me. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

