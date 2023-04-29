Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,677 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $114.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 73.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.