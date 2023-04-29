Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 1.3 %

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.78.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.04 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 39.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1,102.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 69.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 46.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

