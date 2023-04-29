SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.67-$4.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.46 billion-$5.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.67-4.97 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.54. 1,842,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,746. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

