Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Short Interest Up 16.5% in April

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 68,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of SPRB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. 58,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,812. The company has a market capitalization of $81.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

SPRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

