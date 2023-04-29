SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s 7th Largest Position

Treasure Coast Financial Planning trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 5.1% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,586. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
