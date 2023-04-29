SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s 7th Largest Position

Treasure Coast Financial Planning trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 5.1% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,586. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.