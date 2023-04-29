SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 261,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,137 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $10,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,853 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,455,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $41.39. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $44.63.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

