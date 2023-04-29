SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,596 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of SP Plus worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SP opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. SP Plus Co. has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.91.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SP. StockNews.com downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 10,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $357,618.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,183.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

