S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.35-12.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.32-12.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.41 billion. S&P Global also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.35-$12.55 EPS.

S&P Global Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $394.50.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 35,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,754,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 691,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,496,000 after purchasing an additional 84,658 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

