Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.61. Southern also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.75 EPS.

Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.55. 4,598,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,972. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.14.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

