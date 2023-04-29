Sourceless (STR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $189.65

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Sourceless has a market cap of $442.52 million and $189.65 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00027245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019177 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017912 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.03 or 1.00013742 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Sourceless is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0210628 USD and is up 5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,760.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

