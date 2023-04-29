Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$5.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$3.50.
Source Energy Services Price Performance
SHLE stock opened at C$4.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,329.86. Source Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.09 and a 12 month high of C$4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 3.00.
Source Energy Services Company Profile
See Also
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.