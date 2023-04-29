Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$5.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$3.50.

SHLE stock opened at C$4.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,329.86. Source Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.09 and a 12 month high of C$4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 3.00.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

