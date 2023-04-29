Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Source Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCEYF opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. Source Energy Services has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.20.
Source Energy Services Company Profile
