Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Source Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCEYF opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. Source Energy Services has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.20.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and distribution of northern white frac sand. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate. Its services include proppants, logistics, terminals, storage and transfer of chemicals, and field solutions. The company was founded on February 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

