SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Short Interest Update

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 256,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SoundThinking Trading Up 0.7 %

SSTI traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 58,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,941. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $365.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.48. SoundThinking has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $39.46.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 million. SoundThinking had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoundThinking will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSTI. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on SoundThinking from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of SoundThinking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoundThinking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $353,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,170,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoundThinking news, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 11,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $402,130.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,145.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $353,078.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,170,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,921 shares of company stock valued at $862,977. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundThinking

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc engages in providing precision-policing and security solutions. It also includes ShotSpotter, SecureCampus, and ShotSpotter SiteSecure solutions. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

