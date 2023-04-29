Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Short Interest Up 13.3% in April

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,516,400 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 1,338,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,791.0 days.
Sosei Group Stock Performance
SOLTF remained flat at $19.78 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88. Sosei Group has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $20.29.
Sosei Group Company Profile
