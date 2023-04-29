Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Short Interest Up 13.3% in April

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,516,400 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 1,338,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,791.0 days.

Sosei Group Stock Performance

SOLTF remained flat at $19.78 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88. Sosei Group has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $20.29.

Get Sosei Group alerts:

Sosei Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Sosei Group Corp. engages in the discovery, design, and development of medicines targeting G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). The company engages in the research, development and sales of medicines; management of regenerative medical funds; investment in bio venture companies related to regenerative medicines; overseas development by licensing; promotions of commercialization; structural analysis of GPCR; initial lead compound creation; candidate search by proprietary StaR (Stabilised Receptor) technology; as well as structural base of new drugs using GPCR related basic technology drug discovery and screening and promotions of antibody drug research and development.

Receive News & Ratings for Sosei Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosei Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.