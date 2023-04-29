Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Update

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,100 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 223,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.95 during midday trading on Friday. 19,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,849. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNOA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.76% and a negative net margin of 54.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

