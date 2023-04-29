Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.51), Briefing.com reports. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Shares of SAH stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,047. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.82. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $4,399,076.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 814,199 shares in the company, valued at $41,361,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,399,076.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 814,199 shares in the company, valued at $41,361,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $189,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,391.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,432 shares of company stock worth $5,200,693 over the last ninety days. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

